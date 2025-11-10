Lenskart's quiet market debut signals cautious IPO sentiment

Eyewear major Lenskart Solutions' shares made a weak stock market debut on Monday, despite its IPO receiving a thunderous response in the primary market. Shares of Lenskart were listed at Rs 395 per share on the NSE, a 1.74% discount to its IPO price. On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 390 apiece, a discount of nearly 3%.

The stock declined as much as 12% in the first few minutes to hit a low of Rs 356 a piece. However, it made a recovery, hitting an intraday high of Rs 413.75, and settled with a gain of 0.27% at Rs 403 apiece.

Domestic brokerage Ambit Capital initiated coverage on Lenskart with a 'sell' rating. It warned that the company’s valuation appears stretched and offers limited potential for short-term gains. Ambit has set a target price of around Rs 337 per share, about 16% below the issue price of Rs 402, implying that the stock could see pressure upon debut if sentiment weakens.

The discounted listing came even as the Rs 7,278 crore initial public offer (IPO) of Lenskart was booked 28.26 times, an impressive figure for a large-sized IPO. Its below-than-expected listing is likely to weigh on the debut of two other IPOs -- Groww and PhysicsWallah -- as brokerages see limited upside and investors shift focus to reasonably valued stocks.

The premiums of the two IPOs in the unofficial grey market also indicated limited listing gains. PhysicsWallah’s share was trading with 2.75% GMP over the IPO price on Monday while Groww had a GMP of 5%, according to data on Investorgain. Groww had a GMP of 16.7% on November 1.