Markets steady in mid-morning trade amid global optimism and earnings support

Out of 16 major sectoral indices, 14 were in the green, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks rising about 0.5 percent. Among notable movers, Nykaa gained over 4 percent after posting robust second-quarter results, while Lupin advanced more than 2 percent following a 73 percent year-on-year jump in quarterly profit. In contrast, Ola Electric slipped nearly 2 percent after a credit-rating downgrade.

Market breadth remained positive, indicating sustained buying interest beyond frontline stocks. However, analysts noted that the gains were modest and pointed to a “wait-and-watch” approach among investors ahead of key global economic updates.

While optimism over US fiscal developments and resilient domestic earnings have boosted near-term sentiment, traders remain cautious about potential volatility linked to foreign institutional flows, inflation data, and policy signals from global central banks.

Market strategists say the near-term outlook remains cautiously constructive, with investors advised to focus on quality large-cap names while selectively adding exposure in sectors showing earnings momentum.

In summary, Indian equities were trading firm by mid-morning, reflecting steady optimism from global and domestic factors, though with a measured tone as investors look for fresh triggers to sustain the uptrend.