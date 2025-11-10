White-collar workforce may see 8-11% salary hike, say HR specialists

Indian white-collar workforces may witness a salary increment of 8-11% this year. This is still a significant movement, considering the challenges such as pressure on margins and changes in manpower plans and hiring action due to geopolitical pressures and adoption of modern technology.

However, Anil Ethanur, co-founder at Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm in Bengaluru, pointed out that some sectors could see a hike of 11-12%, depending on the profit margins the industry could make over the period of one year.

Ethanur says, “Indian corporates, dominated by tech sector, are witnessing margin pressures and challenges due to H-1B visa restrictions and growing adoption of AI. In the last 2 years period, the active talent demand in the tech sector has rarely gone above the 1.1 lakh mark, denoting sustained headwinds in the industry.”

Some HR specialist staffing companies are witnessing an upward shift in variable pay. Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR, said, “This year, we expect salary increments to average around 5-7% in the slower segments, while professionals in hot-skill areas could see hikes between 10% and 15%. We’re also seeing a clear shift toward performance-linked rewards, with variable pay gaining a higher share in the overall compensation mix.”

According to TeamLease’s Jobs & Salaries Primer FY 2025–26, average salary hikes across industries are expected in the 6% to 11% range, with some city- and role-specific increases reaching up to 14%.

For the past three years, employees desire is to work in global capability centres (GCCs) as they a good five to six years of investment and talent deployment plan and also pay relatively well. “Earlier, it was highly desirable to work at funded start-ups because they were deep-pocketed and had liberal compensation packages. This situation has changed since late 2022. The GCCs cohort is gaining traction in terms of desirability among talent looking for employment.” The GCC sector is expected to employ over 2.8 million people by 2030, up from 1.9 million currently.

Moreover, with Halting International Relocation of Employment (HIRE) Act threat looming large on the services sector, Anil expects that GCCs of American brands will also brace for potential impact of tariffs over future operations in India in the GCC route.