Adani Group announces foray into Battery Energy Storage with India’s largest BESS project

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced its entry into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a pioneering 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh project. The BESS installation, which will have a power capacity of 1,126 MW and an energy capacity of 3,530 MWh, will be capable of storing 3,530 MWh of energy — extending power delivery at full capacity for about three hours.

The project, involving the deployment of over 700 BESS containers, will be India’s largest BESS installation and among the world’s largest single-location energy storage deployments. It is scheduled for commissioning by March 2026.

According to a company statement, the project is in the advanced stages of deployment at Khavda, home to the world’s largest renewable energy plant. The system is being developed using cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology and integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and safety.

The deployment will support peak load management and energy shifting, playing a critical role in decarbonizing the power sector and enhancing grid stability.