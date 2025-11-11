Apple records 5 million shipment in Q3 in 2025; highest-ever quarterly

NEW DELHI: Apple achieved its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), reaching 5 million units, according to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). With this, Apple entered the top five smartphone brands in India for the quarter, securing the fourth position.
The report noted that Apple posted a strong 25.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing iPhone models. The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, accounting for 5% of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 series and iPhone 17 Air recorded good debuts, together contributing 16% of Apple’s Q3 shipments — the company’s strongest launch-quarter performance since 2021.
During the quarter, Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said the company achieved an all-time revenue record in India during the September quarter. Speaking on Apple’s post-earnings call, Cook described 2025 as an “extraordinary year” for the company, during which it posted a record $416 billion in annual revenue. Apple’s revenue for the September quarter stood at $102.5 billion, up 8% YoY, marking a new record for the period.
Overall, India’s smartphone market reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025, growing 4.3% YoY to 48 million units, IDC said. Meanwhile, Vivo retained the top position in the Indian smartphone market for the seventh consecutive quarter, supported by a comprehensive product strategy spanning multiple price segments and a balanced presence across online and offline channels. OPPO climbed to the second spot, overtaking Samsung, driven by aggressive offline initiatives and trade schemes. Among the top brands, Motorola recorded the highest YoY growth at 52.4%, followed by Apple at 25.6%, underscoring strong demand for premium smartphones. The report also highlighted that average selling prices (ASPs)rose to an all-time high of USD 294 in 3Q25, up 13.7% YoY, driven by a shift toward premium and higher-spec models.
“Aggressive festive promotions and flexible financing options drove strong shipment volumes in Q3 2025. However, consumer demand remained concentrated in the premium segment, leaving the mass market under pressure and resulting in a significant inventory build-up heading into Q4 2025,” said Upasana Joshi, Senior Research Manager, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.
“This surplus has been further exacerbated by rising component costs—particularly in memory—and currency fluctuations, prompting brands to raise prices post-Diwali. As a result, IDC forecasts a year-over-year decline in shipments for Q4 2025, leading to an overall annual contraction, with total smartphone shipments expected to fall below 150 million units for the year,” Joshi added.