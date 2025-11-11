Apple records 5 million shipment in Q3 in 2025; highest-ever quarterly

NEW DELHI: Apple achieved its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), reaching 5 million units, according to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). With this, Apple entered the top five smartphone brands in India for the quarter, securing the fourth position.

The report noted that Apple posted a strong 25.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing iPhone models. The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, accounting for 5% of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 series and iPhone 17 Air recorded good debuts, together contributing 16% of Apple’s Q3 shipments — the company’s strongest launch-quarter performance since 2021.

During the quarter, Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said the company achieved an all-time revenue record in India during the September quarter. Speaking on Apple’s post-earnings call, Cook described 2025 as an “extraordinary year” for the company, during which it posted a record $416 billion in annual revenue. Apple’s revenue for the September quarter stood at $102.5 billion, up 8% YoY, marking a new record for the period.