BSE net profit jumps 61% to Rs 558 cr

MUMBAI: The BSE, the oldest exchange in Asia and the only publicly traded equity bourse in the country, has reported a steep 61% jump in net income at Rs 558 crore for the quarter to September, up from Rs 347 crore a year ago, driven by a steep increase in operating margins.

The revenue of the exchange rose 44% to Rs 1,068 crore as against Rs 741 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Transaction fee income rose to Rs 794 crore from Rs 5,071 crore in the year-ago period. The company said its key growth drivers are trading segments, mutual fund, platform services.

The operating profit rose 78% to Rs 691 crore on an annual basis with the operating margin coming in at 64.7% as against 52.4% in the year-ago period.

BSE's income from services to corporates rose to Rs 138.5 crore in from Rs 119.5 crore

The exchange also said it has contributed Rs 10.6 crore to core settlement guarantee fund in the September quarter.