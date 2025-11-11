Demand to outstrip hotel room supply, despite 3-6% rise in rates: Report

MUMBAI: Rising demand, despite an increase in the average cost of room rentals, is going to outstrip hotel room supplies, which are on course to increase by 5-6% annually through fiscal 2028, says a report.

Meanwhile, premium hotel occupancies are likely to improve by 200 bps to 72-74%, and average room rates by 3-6% to Rs 8,200-8,500 this fiscal, according to a report by Icra Ratings. This will see hotel companies reporting operating margins of 34-36% this fiscal, similar to 35.8% last fiscal.

The agency forecasts a compound annual growth of 5-6% in premium hotel room additions between FY25 and FY28. In comparison, demand is expected to grow at a faster pace of 8-10%. As a result, occupancies across premium hotels are projected to improve by 200 bps to 72-74%, and average room rentals (ARRs) to Rs 8,200-8,500 in FY26, 3-6% higher over the previous year.

The report also says premium hotel key additions are democratised in this cycle, across tier-I and II/III cities, given the increased acceptance of the latter among travellers, and space and land constraints in the former.

With three years of double-digit revenue expansion between FY23 and FY25, and the growth momentum continuing in the current fiscal, the hospitality industry has fared well in recent years.

Buoyed by the strong demand and improved earnings profile of hospitality players, the sector continues to see investments for supply additions and room upgrades. The room addition trends reflect both optimism and the industry’s response to evolving travel patterns, regional growth, and investor confidence.

According to Srikumar Krishnamurthy, a senior vice-president at the agency, annual premium hotel room inventory across 12 major cities crossed the 1-lakh mark in FY23, and is slated to cross 1.2 lakh keys in the next fiscal. However, demand growth is expected to continue to outpace supply, at least over the next three years.