Equity fund inflows fall 19% to Rs 24,690 crore, industry AUM jumps to Rs 79 trillion

Though investors continued to pour money into equity mutual funds at a slower pace in October, and net equity inflows fell by 19% to Rs 24,690 crore from Rs 30,422 crore in September, the total equity AUM rose to Rs 35.16 trillion from Rs 33.7 trillion in the previous month, Amfi said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SIPs continued to sizzle with inflows touching a new high of Rs 29,529 crore in October, up marginally from Rs 29,361 crore in the previous month, taking the SIP assets under management at Rs 16.25 trillion, representing about 20.3% of the overall mutual fund industry AUM.

Another positive is that the stoppage ratio improved to 75, lower than 76.3 in September.

The stoppage ratio measures the percentage of investors pausing or stopping their systematic investment plan contributions or whose plan tenures have matured, has seen significant fluctuations over the past two years.