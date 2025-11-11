I’m going quiet, says Warren Buffett as he steps back from Berkshire leadership; announces faster distribution of family fortune

Accelerating philanthropy

Citing his "unexpected longevity" and the advanced age of his children—who are 72, 70, and 67—Buffett explained the need to step up the pace of his lifetime gifts to their foundations. He expressed confidence in his children's maturity and ability to manage the disbursement of his estate, noting they are now ‘at their prime in respect to experience and wisdom’.

He emphasised that this acceleration is "in no way" a reflection of dimmed confidence in Berkshire's future under Greg Abel, whom he endorsed unreservedly.

Buffett concluded with life advice, urging readers to learn from mistakes, choose heroes carefully, and live by the Golden Rule.

"Decide what you would like your obituary to say and live the life to deserve it," he wrote. "Greatness does not come about through accumulating great amounts of money... When you help someone in any of thousands of ways, you help the world."