Mutual fund industry grows despite 19% fall in equity fund inflows in Oct

Despite a steep 19% month-on-month fall in inflows into equity mutual funds to `24,690 crore in October, from Rs 30,422 crore in September, the mutual funds industry as a whole grew robustly with the assets under management (AUM) jumping by Rs 4.26 lakh crore to Rs 79.87 lakh crore in the reporting month, up from Rs 75.61 lakh crore in the previous month.

Meanwhile, systematic investment plans (SIPs) continued to sizzle with inflows touching a new high of Rs 29,529 crore in October, up marginally from Rs 29,361 crore in the previous month, taking the SIP assets under management at Rs 16.25 lakh crore, representing about 20.3% of the overall mutual fund industry AUM.

Another positive is that the stoppage ratio improved to 75, lower than 76.3 in September.

The stoppage ratio measures the percentage of investors pausing or stopping their systematic investment plan contributions or whose plan tenures have matured, has seen significant fluctuations over the past two years. For much of 2024, the ratio stayed between 50 and 60, indicating moderate SIP cancellations. However, in early 2025, the ratio spiked sharply, reaching 109 in January and peaking at 296% in April.