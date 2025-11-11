Poultry sector to see 4–6% revenue growth this fiscal despite margin pressure

MUMBAI: The poultry sector is likely to see a revenue increase of 4–6% this fiscal on the back of steady consumption growth, driven by rising rural demand, higher per capita meat consumption, and a growing preference for protein-rich diets, according to a report.

Operating margins, however, are expected to slip by 80–100 basis points due to lower broiler prices in the first half of the fiscal. This has been partly offset by a subsequent recovery in prices and favourable feed costs throughout the year, Crisil Ratings said in a report released on Tuesday.

Despite lower profitability, the credit profiles of poultry companies are expected to remain stable, supported by modest capital expenditure, limited debt addition, and steady accruals. The report is based on an analysis of 34 companies with a cumulative revenue of Rs 10,815 crore in the last fiscal.

The layer (egg) segment accounts for 55% of the poultry industry by value, while the broiler segment makes up the remaining 45%. In the broiler segment, revenue growth is likely to slow to 1–3% this fiscal due to lower realisations.

According to Jayashree Nandakumar, a director with the agency, wholesale broiler prices fell 20% year-on-year to Rs 110–115 per kg in the first quarter of this fiscal, as a short summer and early monsoon led to higher bird weights and, consequently, a surplus in supplies. With the onset of the festive season, broiler prices began to recover; however, average prices are expected to be lower by 4–6% year-on-year in the current fiscal.