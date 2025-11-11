RBI to allow loans against silver jewellery from April next year

MUMBAI: After liberalizing the popular gold loan regulations recently, the Reserve Bank has now opened up a new avenue for the public to borrow by letting them pledge silver jewellery or coins to banks and non-banks. The new regulations will take effect from April 1, 2026.

A new set of guidelines outlining the procedures for taking silver as collateral for loans has been released by the central bank under the Reserve Bank of India (gold and silver loans) directions, 2025). The new guidelines improve oversight, uniformity, and transparency in the precious metal loan market.

The new norms apply to commercial banks (including small finance and regional rural ranks), urban and rural cooperative banks, non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies.

The RBI has made it clear that loans can be given only on silver or gold kept in the form of jewellery or coins. Loans will not be available against bullion--pure gold or silver ingots or their associated financial assets such as gold ETFs or mutual fund units.