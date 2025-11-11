Sebi’s high-level panel on conflict of interest submits report

MUMBAI: The high-level committee (HLC) to comprehensively overhaul the norms governing conflict of interest issues, disclosures pertaining to property, investments, liabilities etc—one of the first measures announced by chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey soon after taking over the reins of the regulatory body in March, has submitted its report to the Sebi.

Sebi’s existing code on conflict of interest for board members was voluntarily adopted by the board in December 2008, when CB Bhave was the chairman.

And the formation of the HLC in April—taken at the first board meeting of chaired by Pandey—was necessitated by the many allegations that the previous chair Madahbi Puri Buch faced in her dealings with certain companies with which her husband Dhawal Buch had commercial interests, and also couple’s investments in certain entities—none of which were disclosed by her while joining the board as the first woman and also the first from the corporate world to head the Sebi in February 2022.

The HLC is chaired by the retired IAS officer and former CVC Pratyush Sinha with the former MCA secretary and former chairman of the IFSCA Injeti Srinivas as vice-chairman. The members include banker Uday Kotak, a former RBI executive director and a former Sebi whole time member G Mahalingam, Sarit Jafa, a retired IAS, and a former deputy CAG, and Prof R Narayanaswamy, a former professor at IIM Bangalore.