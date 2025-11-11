Tata Trusts inducts Noel Tata's son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat into Dorabji Trust board

MUMBAI: After clawing back control over Tata Trusts with the unprecedented ouster of the rebellious trustee Mehli Mistry late last month, chairman Noel Tata has managed to get his son Neville Tata and Tata group veteran Bhaskar Bhat inducted into the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the two key trusts that own 52% of the 66.6% stake in Tata Sons.

At a board meeting held Tuesday, the trustees also revised vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan's tenure from a life term to three years, following a Maharashtra government rule. Srinivasan is one of the two trusts nominees on the board of Tata Sons.

Both the appointments are for three years, effective from November 12.

The 32-year-old Neville, the youngest of the three children of Noel and Aloo (sister of the late Cyrus Mistry) Tata, is a Bayes Business School graduate who joined Trent, which is chaired by his father, in 2016.

Noel’s two daughters Leah (39) and Maya (36) Tata also are present on the boards of all the smaller trusts, and Neville is the first to be inducted into a key trust.

In a rare public statement issued Tuesday, the trusts said the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has unanimously appointed Neville and Bhat for three years and also reduced Srinivasan's tenure from a life term to three years, in accordance with the extant Maharashtra government rules limiting the number of lifetime trustees.