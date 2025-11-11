TRAI seeks views on interconnection framework for satellite-based telecom networks

As satellite broadband services are set to be launched in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has invited stakeholder feedback on what the interconnection framework for satellite-based telecommunications networks with other telecom networks should look like.

The regulatory body has released a consultation paper seeking views on the regulation of interconnection matters. Interconnection refers to the arrangement between two or more telecom networks that enables users of one network to communicate with users of another.

In the paper, TRAI noted that the need for a dedicated interconnection framework for satellite-based telecom services arises amid the growing importance of satellite technologies in extending telecom coverage to remote and underserved regions. India’s telecom sector is witnessing new entrants in the satellite broadband segment, such as OneWeb, Starlink, and Bharti-backed ventures.

Satellite-based networks provide vital connectivity in areas where terrestrial infrastructure such as Public Land Mobile Networks (PLMN) and Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTN) may not be feasible or cost-effective. TRAI said the integration of satellite services within the broader telecom ecosystem — including seamless interconnection with existing PLMN and PSTN networks and interoperability of voice and SMS traffic across mobile and landline networks — would be an important aspect of the review.

The Authority has also sought views on whether a separate interconnection framework is required for Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) and Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), or if the existing interconnection rules are sufficient for satellite-based operations. If a new framework is needed, TRAI has asked stakeholders to suggest technical requirements, including the nature and location of Points of Interconnect (POIs) involving satellite earth station gateways and their interconnection with other satellite, mobile, and fixed-line networks.

Other issues discussed in the consultation paper include whether there is a need to revise the existing SMS termination charges — the fee paid by the originating telecom operator to the network where an SMS is delivered — and whether the access charges for Intelligent Network (IN) services should be updated. TRAI has also sought views on whether the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Transit Charges for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s CellOne Terminating Traffic) Regulation, 2005 requires amendment. Under this regulation, BSNL had earlier imposed a transit charge of 19 paise per minute on cellular operators for routing calls through its PSTN switches to reach CellOne subscribers, though this charge was later withdrawn.

Additionally, TRAI has asked whether the International Termination Charges (ITC) for incoming international calls to India need to be revised, and whether the problem of telemarketing and robocalls should be addressed within the interconnection framework.

The Authority has further sought suggestions on whether, to safeguard the financial interests of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) arising from interconnection-related obligations, there should be a requirement for furnishing bank guarantees between operators.