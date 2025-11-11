Vodafone Idea says banks assessing long-term funding after Supreme Court order on AGR dues

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) on Tuesday said that, following the Supreme Court’s recent order on the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, banks are currently assessing the situation for providing long-term funding to the telecom operator.

Chief executive officer Abhijit Kishore, speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, said that the Supreme Court’s order has brought greater clarity to the funding process.

“With the recent development and the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order, things are quite clear now. Our sense is that, since the order has been issued only recently, there might still be some dependency on that, with banks now assessing the situation for long-term funding,” said Kishore.

In a relief for the telecom operator, the Supreme Court on November 3, 2025 clarified that the government is free to consider relief on both additional and reassessed AGR dues. The earlier written order of the Court had indicated that Vodafone Idea had sought relief only against additional AGR dues worth Rs 9,500 crore.

Kishore added that the company is actively engaged with banks and working closely with them on funding discussions. “We are working towards a solution that we believe will be the best one, aligned with the government’s long-term view,” he said. He also highlighted that the government holds around 49% equity in the company and has made it clear that three private telecom players are essential for the Indian market.

In its financial result on Monday Vodafone Idea narrowed its consolidated net loss year-on-year to Rs 5,524 crore in the second quarter of FY2025-26, compared to a loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

The telco’s revenue from operations rose 2.4% to Rs 11,195 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 10,932.2 crore a year earlier. The average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to Rs180 in Q2 FY26 from Rs 166 in Q2 FY25 — a year-on-year increase of 8.7%, driven by customer upgrades and tariff hikes.

Vodafone Idea reported a loss of around one million subscribers during the quarter but said it continues to see steady additions of 4G and 5G devices on its network as it rolls out more 4G and 5G sites. The company said it is witnessing clear and stable growth in areas where it has made investments.

“As we have mentioned before, we have increased our 4G coverage from about 77% to 84%, and our aim is to take it to around 90%. Those are the regions where we will continue to expand,” Kishore said.