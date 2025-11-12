AI to automate up to 80% of mundane work in next 3–5 years, says Hivel CEO

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will automate nearly 70–80 percent of routine and repetitive tasks over the next three to five years, enabling humans to focus on more creative and strategic work, according to Sudheer Bandaru, Chief Executive Officer of Hivel, a San Francisco–headquartered IT company and software intelligence platform. Hivel helps organizations objectively assess developer and employee productivity through data-driven metrics.
Speaking about the growing debate over AI replacing human roles in the tech industry, Bandaru said, “We’ve been talking about AI replacing humans for almost a year, but we haven’t actually seen it happen. Only when people run out of ideas and stop building new things will we stop hiring more engineers — and I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon.”
He noted that AI’s impact on jobs depends largely on the nature of the role. “If a machine can perform the same tasks as a person, then yes, AI will replace that job,” Bandaru said.
Explaining Hivel’s approach, he added, “We integrate all the tools that developer teams use and apply thought leadership on top of them to measure employee productivity through meaningful metrics.”
Hivel is developing advanced analytics to enhance productivity and is also building AI agents to automate manual engineering tasks. The company currently employs about 45 people and aims to grow its workforce by 100–150 percent this year. Its clients in India include Pharmeasy, PhysicsWallah, Freshworks, and PolicyBazaar, among others.
The startup has raised $1.5 million from angel investors and industry leaders, including early backers from Ola and Uber. Bandaru added that Hivel plans to raise a Series A round in the near future.