AI to automate up to 80% of mundane work in next 3–5 years, says Hivel CEO

He noted that AI’s impact on jobs depends largely on the nature of the role. “If a machine can perform the same tasks as a person, then yes, AI will replace that job,” Bandaru said.

Explaining Hivel’s approach, he added, “We integrate all the tools that developer teams use and apply thought leadership on top of them to measure employee productivity through meaningful metrics.”

Hivel is developing advanced analytics to enhance productivity and is also building AI agents to automate manual engineering tasks. The company currently employs about 45 people and aims to grow its workforce by 100–150 percent this year. Its clients in India include Pharmeasy, PhysicsWallah, Freshworks, and PolicyBazaar, among others.

The startup has raised $1.5 million from angel investors and industry leaders, including early backers from Ola and Uber. Bandaru added that Hivel plans to raise a Series A round in the near future.