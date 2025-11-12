Bihar exit polls, firm global cues lift sentiments at Dalal Street

Indian markets continued their positive momentum on Wednesday, with the benchmark index Nifty and Sensex gaining about 0.70% each. Hopes of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power in Bihar and talks around the India-US trade deal renewed investors’ sentiments.

Optimism over the anticipated resolution of the US government shutdown and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also bolstered the sentiments. The BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 84,466.51 while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 180.85 points, or 0.70%, to close at 25,875.80.

“Investor sentiment remained upbeat despite heightened volatility ahead of the Bihar election results. On the global front, optimism grew as the US Senate made progress toward ending the government shutdown, while expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next month further boosted risk appetite,” said Ashika Institutional Equities.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the gains were supported by the U.S. softening its stand on India over trade tariffs. Additionally, steady Q2 earnings, exit polls in Bihar pointing to an NDA victory, and SIP inflows touching a record high further buoyed sentiments, added Khemka.