Cement capacity addition to jump 75% through fiscal 2028, capex seen at Rs 1.2 trillion: Report

MUMBAI: The cement industry is on an expansion spree which will result in fresh grinding capacity addition of 160-170 million tonnes between fiscals 2026 and 2028 -- a 75 per cent rise over the 95 mt added in the past three years. It will pump in as much as Rs 1.2 trillion -- 50% more than the previous three years -- as demand continues to be strong and capacity utilization is near-full, said a report on Wednesday.

While this will entail substantial capex, the risks associated will be lower as a sizeable augmentation is brownfield (as much as 65%) and the majority of them will be funded from healthy operating cashflows, said Crisil Ratings, based on an analysis of 17 cement-makers who account for 85% of the 668 mt installed capacity as of March 2025.

In the past three fiscals, cement saw robust demand—with volume clocking a compound annual growth of 9.5%—driven by key segments such as infrastructure and housing. As a result, capacity utilisation rose to 70% last fiscal, compared to a decadal average of 65%.