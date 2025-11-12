Centre approves rationalization of royalty rates for critical minerals to boost domestic production

NEW DELHI: In a bid to accelerate the domestic production of rare earth and critical minerals, the Centre has approved the rationalization of royalty rates for graphite, caesium, rubidium, and zirconium—minerals that are essential for high-tech industries and green energy technologies.

Graphite, caesium, rubidium, and zirconium are vital for advanced technological applications and the ongoing global energy transition. Notably, graphite and zirconium are among the 24 critical and strategic minerals listed in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act).

According to the decision, the royalty rate for caesium—used mainly in high-tech electronic sectors, particularly in atomic clocks, GPS systems, high-precision instruments, and medical equipment including cancer therapy devices—has been fixed at two per cent of the average sale price of caesium metal, chargeable on the caesium metal contained in the ore produced.

For graphite, a crucial component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the royalty rate has been differentiated based on the fixed carbon content. Graphite with eighty per cent or more fixed carbon will attract a royalty of two per cent of the average sale price on an ad valorem basis, while graphite with less than eighty per cent fixed carbon will attract a royalty of four per cent of the average sale price on an ad valorem basis.