CSIR-NIIST's technology turns industrial waste into eco-friendly building materials

Speaking about the technology, C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST said it would not only address an environmental challenge but also

create an opportunity for industry to participate in nation-building through green innovation. CSIR-NIIST scientists systematically studied the reactivity of the foundry sand waste with cement, lime, gypsum, and polymer modified binders and documented the critical parameters such as strength, density, water absorption properties usually required for building bricks.

The continued scientific studies resulted in a process for making bricks through a simple cement bonded compression moulding technique. The process developed by CSIR-NIIST was transferred to a Coimbatore-based company as part of a know-how agreement.

CSIR NIIST also technically assisted to procure the efficient machinery and design the production plant. "The brick products completely avoid

usage of materials such as natural clay, M-sand or gravel. The bricks can also be shaped in aesthetically appealing colors for architectural

interior design applications," said a scientist associated with the project.

According to CSIR-NIIST officials, the cost-effective bricks would be of huge benefit to various government-sponsored housing projects including

the Life-Mission Project of the government of Kerala. "The NIIST technology also can be used to make paving tiles, hard aggregates and

interlocks," the scientist explained.