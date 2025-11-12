India’s inflation cools to decade low as food prices fall, GST cuts take effect

The GST rate rationalisation, implemented in late September, also played a key role. The government’s move to simplify the structure into two main slabs—5 percent and 18 percent—and to shift several daily-use items such as dairy products and stationery to the lower bracket, brought immediate relief to consumers. The indirect tax reduction helped soften retail prices across several categories.

Economists say the fall in inflation reflects both structural and temporary factors. While the GST cuts and improved supply chains have eased near-term pressures, the exceptionally low reading also reflects a favourable statistical base. Some experts caution that inflation could inch up again once the base effect fades or if food and global commodity prices rise in the coming months.

For the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the data offers greater policy flexibility. With inflation well below the 4 percent target and far under the 6 percent upper tolerance limit, the central bank may find more room to support growth. Core inflation, however, remains sticky at around 4.2–4.5 percent, suggesting that underlying price pressures in non-food and non-fuel items persist.

Consumers are seeing immediate benefits from cheaper food and essential goods, improving household purchasing power. Businesses, especially in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail sectors, are also experiencing lower cost pressures, though sustained deflation could squeeze margins if demand remains weak.

Analysts expect inflation to stay subdued in the short term, averaging around 1–2 percent over the next two quarters before gradually rising towards 3 percent by the end of FY2025–26. The RBI’s latest forecast pegs average inflation for the fiscal year at 2.6 percent, revised down from earlier estimates.