Muthoot Fincorp's net profit soared 60% in September quarter

MUMBAI: The second largest gold loan company Muthoot Fincorp, which is the flagship arm of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group, has reported a 59.6% jump in net profit for the September quarter.

The privately held company said its revenue grew 28.4% in the reporting period to Rs 2,712.13 crore.

For the first half of the current fiscal, the Thiruvanathapuram-based company’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 630.4 crore and consolidated revenue to Rs 4,972.54 crore, up from Rs 567.62 crore and Rs 3,570.83 crore respectively in the year-ago period.

The assets under management jumped to Rs 55,707.53 crore from Rs 40,248 crore, the company said Wednesday.