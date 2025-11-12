Sensex up over 600 points; midday markets remain in constructive phase

CHENNAI: Indian equities extended their early gains on Wednesday, supported by strong global cues, optimism over a potential US–India trade deal, and upbeat corporate earnings. At 12:30 PM, both benchmark indices were trading firmly in positive territory, led by gains in IT, auto, and mid-cap stocks.

The BSE Sensex was up over 600 points, or nearly 0.8 percent while the Nifty 50 hovered around 25,890, rising about 0.75 percent. Broader market indices outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 150 hitting a new intra-day high, underscoring robust participation beyond large-cap counters.

Among sectors, IT, auto, and metal stocks led the advance, while banking and FMCG shares saw mixed trends. Exchange operator BSE Ltd surged more than 6 percent after reporting a 61 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 558 crore, boosting sentiment within the financial services space.

Global and Macro Cues

Investor confidence improved on renewed hopes of progress in U.S.–India trade discussions and easing fears over a U.S. government shutdown. Expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in December also lent support to global risk assets. Crude oil prices were steady to slightly lower, reducing inflationary concerns, while the rupee traded flat against the U.S. dollar, reflecting balanced import and foreign inflow pressures.

The following factors were key in driving the market and the strong trends:

Broad-based rally: Gains across sectors and strong mid-cap momentum indicate a healthier market structure, not limited to a few index heavyweights.

Earnings optimism: Recent quarterly results from key companies continue to bolster investor confidence in the domestic growth story.

Global tailwinds: Improving global sentiment and stable commodity prices are driving foreign and institutional buying interest.

Despite the positive tone, analysts caution that valuations are becoming stretched, especially in select mid-cap names that have rallied sharply. The market’s dependence on global cues also leaves it vulnerable to sudden reversals if trade or policy expectations change. Sustained foreign investor inflows will be critical to maintaining the current uptrend.

Market direction in the second half is likely to hinge on institutional flows, movement in US futures, and domestic inflation data expected later this week. Traders are watching whether the rally broadens further or starts to consolidate near recent highs.