With inflation tumbling to 13-year low of 0.25%, economists see high chance of 25 bps repo cut in December

MUMBAI: With headline retail inflation tumbling to a 13-year low of 0.25% in October, economists see a higher chance of a 25 bps repo rate cut in the forthcoming monetary policy review next month. They also expect a further downward revision in the central bank’s inflation forecast for the year from the October revision of 2.6%, unless the Q2 growth surprises on the upside.

Driven by falling food prices and the GST rate cuts, headline inflation fell to just 0.25%, massively down from the September print of 1.51%.

At the same time, economists are forecasting a spike in inflation. “Going forward, inflation is projected to average 0.9% in Q3 before rising to 3.1% in Q4 FY26. With food inflation subdued, we project average inflation for FY26 at 2.1%,” Rajani Sinha, the chief economist at Careedge Ratings, said.

Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, said the monetary policy panel is likely to pare its CPI inflation projection for FY26 further from 2.6% (in the October meeting), driven by the soft sequential momentum in food prices as well as the impact of the GST rate cuts on several items in the CPI basket.

“This, along with the dovish tone in the October policy, would support a 25-bps rate cut in the December policy review, unless Q2 GDP growth surprises on the upside,” Nayar said.