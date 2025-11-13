EU probes Google over news site rankings despite Trump threats

Brussels: The EU launched a fresh investigation into Google Thursday over suspicions the US giant is pushing down news outlets in search results, despite retaliation threats from US President Donald Trump.

The European Commission said Google is demoting media publishers' websites and content in search results when they include content from commercial partners, such as sponsored editorial pieces.

"We are concerned that Google's policies do not allow news publishers to be treated in a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory manner in its search results," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said.

"We will investigate to ensure that news publishers are not losing out on important revenues at a difficult time for the industry," Ribera said.