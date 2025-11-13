Muthoot Finance net profit soars 87% to a record high of Rs 2,345 crore

MUMBAI: The largest gold loan company Muthoot Finance has reported a robust 87% jump in net profit to Rs 2,345 crore in the September quarter, the highest-ever, as its key business of gold loans saw rapid growth in demand.

The company also reported its highest-ever consolidated loan book of Rs 1,47,673 crore, up 42%, and highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 4,386 crore for the first half, up 74% on-year of which standalone net grew 88% to Rs 4,391 crore. Total income rose 55% to Rs 6,461 crore.

Gold loan disbursements to new customers grew to Rs 13,183 crore across 8,90,920 customers and the quantity of gold held as security in its lockers rose from 199 tonnes to 209 tonnes, the Kochi-headquartered company said Thursday.

Consolidated books include those of its subsidiaries -- Muthoot Homefin, Muthoot Money and Asia Asset Finance Sri Lanka. The home finance arm reported a 33% increase in loan book to Rs 3,247 crore from which it earned a revenue of Rs 222 crore, up 44%, and earned Rs 10 crore in profit.

Muthoot Money’s loan book rose 182% to Rs 6,393 crore and its revenue jumped 244% to Rs 501 crore, from which it earned a profit of Rs 106 crore against a net loss of Rs 5 crore in the year-ago period.