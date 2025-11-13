ReNew Energy Global to invest additional Rs 60,000 crore in AP for green energy projects

"ReNew has a long-standing presence in Andhra Pradesh, and with this expansion, we are bringing a fully integrated clean energy value chain to the state-from wafer manufacturing to large-scale renewable projects and storage deployment," said Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ReNew.

"This will strengthen domestic supply chains, create high-quality skilled jobs, and advance India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision." In May 2025, ReNew had announced an investment of approximately Rs 22,000 crore (around US$2.5 billion) to set up one of India's largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The project, with a total generation capacity of around 2.8 GW including 1.8 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind— will also feature a 2 GW battery energy storage system (BESS), making it one of the largest renewable energy projects at a single location in India.

"ReNew's continued investments reinforce the confidence that global industry leaders have in the state's policies, infrastructure, and talent. This collaboration will accelerate clean energy deployment, create high-quality jobs, and contribute significantly to sustainable and inclusive growth for the people of the state," said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

ReNew currently operates 717 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar capacity across 10 sites in Andhra Pradesh. With the latest announcement, the company aims to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs while supporting the state government's renewable energy targets—78.5 GW of solar, 35 GW of wind, and 25 GWh of battery energy storage capacity.