SBI to complete overhaul of core banking system by FY28, says senior official

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India is planning to compete the overhaul and modernization of its core banking system within the next two years, a senior official has said.

The modernization is being carried out by the bank and its subsidiary SBI Payments Services, said the seniormost managing director of the bank Ashwini Kumar Tewari, who handles corporate banking and subsidiaries, in Singapore on Thursday.

He said the overhaul involves transforming the bank’s legacy systems through hollowing, microservices, modernization, and externalization, while maintaining the continuity, trust, and resilience that define SBI’s operations.

Elaborating on the approach, Tewari said SBI has been working on a four-axis strategy -- upgrading its hardware, migrating from Unix to Linux, hollowing out the core by externalizing functions such as vendor and government payments, and introducing microservices for operations like inquiries and accounting. These initiatives, he explained, are helping the bank re-architect its core systems for greater agility and scale.

Underlining the technological shift, he said SBI is also building a private cloud infrastructure to ensure scalability while maintaining regulatory compliance and data security.