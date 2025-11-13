Star Air raises Rs 150 crore in Series B round, to raise another Rs 200 crore in FY26-27

Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), said on Thursday that it has completed the first tranche of its Rs 350 crore Series B funding round, raising Rs 150 crore from a consortium of marquee investors including Micro labs Ltd, Deepak Agarwal of Bikaji foods and others. The airline further plans to raise an additional Rs 200 crore by FY26-27.

Star Air said that its first external fundraise will power the next phase of expansion with a goal to operate 50 aircraft by 2030.

The newly raised capital will be deployed to expand the airline’s fleet and route network, strengthen NSOP (Non-Scheduled Operator Permit) operations and enhance its MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) capabilities.

“This fundraise brings us closer to our vision of building a comprehensive aviation platform spanning Airline operations, NSOP services, MRO facilities, Cargo and Aviation Training. Our immediate goal is to connect more cities and communities across India with swift, secure, comfortable, and affordable air travel,” said Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, Sanjay Ghodawat Group.