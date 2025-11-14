Adani Group to invest Rs 1 trillion in Andhra Pradesh, partners with Google for AI hub in Visakhapatnam

"We have already invested around Rs 40,000 crore across ports, logistics, cement, infrastructure and renewable energy. Over the next ten years we are planning to invest Rs 1 trillion in ports, cement, data centres and energy business," said Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ, while speaking at the 30th CII Partnership Summit at Vishakhapatnam.

According to the Group's Friday statement, the investments will span multiple sectors critical to the state’s economic development, including green energy, data centres, industrial infrastructure, and technology services. The company said its growing presence in Andhra Pradesh reflects confidence in the state's long-term growth potential and its focus on building a digital-ready industrial ecosystem.

Industry observers expect the AI hub to significantly boost Visakhapatnam’s technology landscape, with potential to create thousands of skilled jobs and position the city as a major centre for AI innovation and cloud-computing infrastructure. The collaboration also aligns with India’s broader push to expand domestic compute capacity and attract global technology investments.

Adani’s announcement marks one of the largest private sector commitments to the state in recent years, signalling Andhra Pradesh’s rising prominence as a destination for high-value technology and infrastructure investment.