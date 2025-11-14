Telecom component manufacturing presents $25-billion opportunity for India: MoS Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

NEW DELHI: Telecom component manufacturing presents a $25-billion opportunity for India, said Minister of State for Communications Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. The minister, while speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, assured that the Ministry of Communications is prepared to fast-track approvals and support new investments.

He emphasized that investing in India means engaging with the world’s largest rising middle class and becoming part of a growth story that will shape global business for decades. “India is not just riding the tide; India is the tide,” he said, calling upon industry leaders to partner in writing the next chapter of India’s economic ascent. Dr. Sekhar noted that India has moved from a licence-raj mindset to a trust-first approach, shifting from viewing entrepreneurs with suspicion to celebrating them as nation-builders.

He highlighted key reforms—$1.4 trillion in infrastructure investment, $26 billion in Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, simplified labour laws, abolition of retrospective taxation, the nationwide integration brought about by GST, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code—that have transformed India from a consumer market into a trusted global creator and partner.