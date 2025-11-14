Govt notifies rules for DPDP Act, putting India’s first digital privacy law into effect

A phased implementation schedule has been set. Core obligations related to consent, purpose-limited data use and grievance handling take effect immediately, while more complex compliance requirements will become mandatory over the next 12 to 18 months. The government has also defined the framework for identifying “significant data fiduciaries,” who will face enhanced responsibilities such as independent audits and impact assessments.

The rules include mandatory reporting timelines for data breaches, requiring entities to notify both affected users and the Data Protection Board of India (DPB). Additional safeguards have been specified for processing children’s data and for handling personal information of persons with disabilities, emphasising stricter parental or guardian authorisation.

The DPDP framework also clarifies how cross-border data transfers will be managed. Overseas transfers will be allowed unless specifically restricted by the government, moving toward a more flexible approach compared with earlier data-localisation proposals.

With the rules now in force, companies operating in India’s digital economy — from tech platforms and fintech firms to e-commerce players and government digital services — will begin aligning their internal systems and data-governance practices with the new regulatory structure. The operationalisation of the DPDP Act marks an important milestone in India’s efforts to strengthen user trust and bring its privacy standards closer to global benchmarks.