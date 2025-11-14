Pandian Chemicals Limited opens new perchlorate plant near Chennai

CHENNAI: Pandian Chemicals Limited (PCL), a leading manufacturer of perchlorates based in Madurai, on Friday announced the inauguration of its third perchlorate manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai.
The PCL, formerly known as a joint sector company in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is India’s largest producer of potassium chlorate, which is a key raw material for the safety match industry.
It also manufactures a range of perchlorates, including ammonium perchlorate (APC) — a critical ingredient used in the production of solid fuel motors for defence missiles.
To meet the growing domestic and international demand for APC, PCL has established this new facility with an investment of Rs 48 Crores.
The plant has an installed capacity of 40 metric tonnes per month, with the potential to double production capacity in the near future.
The new facility will be inaugurated by Dr Anil Prasad Dash, Scientist and Director, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Dr MVL Ramesh, Scientist and General Manager, SFC, Jagdalpur.
The Pandian Chemicals Limited said in a statement, “The commissioning of our new facility at Thervoy Kandigai marks an important milestone in PCL’s growth journey. This expansion not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also aligns with our commitment to advancing India’s defence self-reliance. With enhanced capacity and state-of-the-art technology, we are well-positioned to serve all markets with superior-quality Perchlorate products.”
The PCL has also begun exporting to advanced international markets, reinforcing its position as a reliable and globally competitive supplier. The new plant is expected to further boost these export efforts.