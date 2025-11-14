Pandian Chemicals Limited opens new perchlorate plant near Chennai

CHENNAI: Pandian Chemicals Limited (PCL), a leading manufacturer of perchlorates based in Madurai, on Friday announced the inauguration of its third perchlorate manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai.

The PCL, formerly known as a joint sector company in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is India’s largest producer of potassium chlorate, which is a key raw material for the safety match industry.

It also manufactures a range of perchlorates, including ammonium perchlorate (APC) — a critical ingredient used in the production of solid fuel motors for defence missiles.

To meet the growing domestic and international demand for APC, PCL has established this new facility with an investment of Rs 48 Crores.

The plant has an installed capacity of 40 metric tonnes per month, with the potential to double production capacity in the near future.