TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q2 net up 54% at Rs 16.31 crore

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said; “This has been a stellar quarter for us. The strong uptick in profitability reflects the strength of our strategy and our ability to navigate challenges in the GFS segment while driving solid performance in the ISCS segment. By maintaining discipline on costs and focusing deeply on efficiency and customer outcomes, we have not only delivered exceptional financial results but also strengthened the foundation for sustained growth ahead.”

Viswanathan added that the company's growth trajectory remains robust. "The business pipeline has expanded to over Rs 6,200 crore, and we secured Rs 204 crore in new business this quarter. This momentum underscores the confidence that our customers place in us and reaffirms the strength of our capabilities across the value chain. We are well positioned to build on this success in the coming quarters,” he said.

Commenting on the earnings, R Vaidhyanathan, Global Chief Financial Officer, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said; “We delivered our second consecutive quarter of PAT despite macro headwinds in the GFS segment. Our strategic cost take-out initiatives across regions are progressing well as planned and continue to support margin stability. A key highlight of the quarter was the sharp improvement in cash flow generation. Cash flow from operations stood at Rs105 crore in H1 FY26, highlighting disciplined working capital management and stronger operating performance. We continue to strengthen our financial foundation through improved cash discipline and a leaner cost structure to achieve our medium-term goal of 4 percent PBT.”