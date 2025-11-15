Asia–Pacific region will need about 20,000 new aircraft over the next 2 decades: Airbus

China, already one of the world’s largest aviation markets, is expected to maintain strong momentum as passenger numbers climb with economic recovery and deeper integration of its secondary cities into the national aviation network. The demand here spans both single-aisle and wide-body aircraft, driven by a combination of fleet expansion and replacement of older jets.

Airbus also expects aviation services — including maintenance, training and digital operations — to grow sharply across Asia-Pacific, with the market likely to more than double by 2043. This will create strong demand for skilled professionals, from pilots to engineers and cabin crew.

Overall, the long-term outlook underscores a decisive shift in global aviation toward Asia. For India and China, the coming years will bring opportunities as well as challenges, from infrastructure capacity to workforce development, but the region remains firmly on track to become the centre of global air travel growth.