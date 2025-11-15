Asia–Pacific region will need about 20,000 new aircraft over the next 2 decades: Airbus

CHENNAI: Asia–Pacific is expected to emerge as the world’s biggest aviation market over the next two decades, with Airbus forecasting demand for some 19,560 new aircraft by 2043. The company attributes this surge to strong economic expansion, rapid urbanisation and a steady rise in air travel across the region. Much of this growth will come from India and China, which together are set to drive the bulk of future fleet additions.
In India, domestic air traffic continues to grow at one of the fastest rates globally, supported by rising disposable incomes and expanding regional connectivity. Airbus estimates that the country will require more than 2,200 new aircraft over the next 20 years, mostly single-aisle jets for short-haul routes. Airlines are also preparing for long-term capacity needs, reflected in record purchase orders and expanding pilot and technician training programmes.
China, already one of the world’s largest aviation markets, is expected to maintain strong momentum as passenger numbers climb with economic recovery and deeper integration of its secondary cities into the national aviation network. The demand here spans both single-aisle and wide-body aircraft, driven by a combination of fleet expansion and replacement of older jets.
Airbus also expects aviation services — including maintenance, training and digital operations — to grow sharply across Asia-Pacific, with the market likely to more than double by 2043. This will create strong demand for skilled professionals, from pilots to engineers and cabin crew.
Overall, the long-term outlook underscores a decisive shift in global aviation toward Asia. For India and China, the coming years will bring opportunities as well as challenges, from infrastructure capacity to workforce development, but the region remains firmly on track to become the centre of global air travel growth.