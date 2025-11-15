Gold and silver prices drop sharply on hawkish Fed signals and easing safe-haven demand

Market analysts noted that the combination of firmer rate-cut expectations being pushed back and a fading flight-to-safety trade weighed heavily on both gold and silver through the session. Since these metals offer no yield, higher-for-longer interest rates make them less attractive compared with interest-bearing assets.

Experts believe that the current softness in bullion may persist in the near term. Unless there is a renewed surge in risk aversion or a clear shift in the Federal Reserve’s policy tone, gold and silver could remain under pressure as investors track upcoming US economic data and policy statements.

India

The price trend in India for gold and silver showed a mixed but steady trend on Saturday, November 15, with both metals holding near recent highs despite a brief phase of consolidation. Domestic prices reflected the influence of global market cues, currency movements and the easing of festival-driven demand.

Gold prices remained firm, with 24-carat rates across major cities hovering around Rs 1.27 lakh per 10 grams. The metal has been under mild pressure after US Federal Reserve officials signalled a cautious stance on cutting interest rates. Their comments strengthened the US dollar, reducing the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets like gold. Even so, domestic demand from weddings and jewellery buyers kept prices supported, and local premiums remained intact in several markets.

Silver prices softened slightly after their sharp rise in recent weeks. Rates on November 15 averaged around Rs 1.73–1.75 lakh per kilogram in key cities, including Chennai. The marginal dip followed a surge during the festive season, when industrial offtake and retail buying pushed silver to record levels. As festival demand tapered, premiums eased, but the broader uptrend stayed in place due to strong global industrial demand, particularly from electronics and clean-energy sectors.