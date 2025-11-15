Weekly review: Indian equities turn cautious after early rally; global cues trigger late-week selloff

Mid-week, the tone remained constructive, but the market began to show signs of fatigue as global rate concerns resurfaced. Hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials reduced expectations of an early rate cut, strengthening the dollar and cooling sentiment in rate-sensitive sectors. The IT pack was the most visible casualty, dragging indices lower on Thursday and early Friday.

On Friday, markets saw sharp intraday volatility, initially slipping on weakness in IT and metals and concerns linked to the Bihar election outcome. However, a late-session recovery, aided by favourable political signals and value buying, helped indices end the day with modest gains. Banking and broader financial stocks were key contributors to the rebound.

Across the week, benchmark indices still managed to close higher, reflecting underlying confidence driven by domestic demand, macro stability and earnings resilience. Sectoral performance was mixed: while IT and metals struggled, financials, autos and select consumer names remained in demand. Broader markets were stable, though valuations in mid- and small-caps kept investors cautious.

Looking ahead, markets may enter a consolidation phase as participants weigh global rate cues, US macro data and domestic political developments. Fresh foreign inflows and continued earnings support could provide upward impetus, but volatility may persist, especially in export-oriented sectors sensitive to global growth and currency movements.