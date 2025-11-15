Weekly review: Rupee flatlines near lifetime low as global pressure overrides local relief

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee spent the week moving within a tight but slightly weak range against the US dollar, reflecting the dominance of global cues and sustained dollar demand in the domestic market. The currency hovered between Rs 88.50 and Rs 88.80 per dollar, with the upper end of the band continuing to act as a pressure point.

The week opened with the rupee around Rs 88.70 per dollar and it remained close to this level through most sessions. The Reserve Bank of India was seen stepping in at intervals—primarily through state-run banks—to limit any slide beyond the Rs 88.80 mark, a level that dealers now view as the central bank’s informal red line. Even so, importer demand for dollars and persistent portfolio outflows kept the currency from gaining any meaningful ground.