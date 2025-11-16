‘Instead of competing with MSMEs, we chose to partner with them’

Once a dominant household name in India’s textile landscape, Mafatlal Industries went through one of the harshest business cycles — from the Datta Samant-led mill strike and post-liberalisation shocks to being declared a ‘sick company’ under BIFR. Few expected a revival. Yet today, the 120-year-old legacy business is growing at 30–50% annually, expanding beyond textiles into consumer durables, government businesses, exports, and asset-light manufacturing.

In an interaction with Dipak Mondal, Priyavrata Mafatlal, Vice Chairman, Arvind Mafatlal Group & Managing Director, Mafatlal Industries, recounts the company’s fall, its deep introspection phase, the COVID-era rethink, and the mindset shift that rebuilt the organisation. Excerpts:

Mafatlal was a household name in the 80s–90s. Over time it seemed to fade away. What happened during those 10–15 years, and how did the revival begin?

You’re right — the 80s and 90s were when Mafatlal became a household name. But multiple factors affected us. The 1982 Datta Samant strike shut down 62–63 textile mills in Mumbai almost overnight. That was a massive setback. Then came the liberalisation era of the 90s, when imports opened up and new players arrived. We were playing catch-up.

Around 1999–2000, the company filed for BIFR and was declared “sick”. For eight to nine years, we were in survival mode. Everything was about settling dues, working with creditors, and coming out of BIFR. Eventually we sold land parcels, cleared dues, and emerged — one of the few textile companies to ever come out of BIFR.

From 2011, we began rebuilding. We invested whatever we saved into better machines and began a slow, deliberate process of rediscovering our strengths. By 2016–17 we were still lost. Then we exited denim. It was a 20-year business for us, but Bangladesh and import–export cycles made it unviable. Around this time, the board asked me to take over as Managing Director. Within a year, COVID hit — and surprisingly, that became a turning point.