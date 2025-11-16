Reasons why people lose money while dealing in equities

Why should you invest in Equities? Simply to create enough wealth and be financially free. Once you learn to invest in equities, the road to being financially free becomes easier. However, it is not easy to invest in equities – especially, creating a portfolio of direct equity shares. It is easier to invest in Equity Mutual funds. Learning Equity investing is not easy at all but at least let us check whether we are avoiding the mistakes.

A dozen reasons why people lose money in Equity Investing:

Emotional Decision-Making: Investors often panic-sell during market downturns out of fear, locking in losses, or buy into hype during bullish periods, leading to overpaying for assets that later correct.