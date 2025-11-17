59% of HR leaders cite lack of trust as top barrier to AI adoption, shows survey

AI Ambition Is High, But Execution Still Trails While optimism around AI adoption runs high, readiness to scale AI transformation remains limited. Only 8% of HR leaders said their organisations were fully prepared and already scaling human + AI collaboration.

Around 40 percent described themselves as partially prepared, experimenting in select functions, while 44 percent said they were at the pilot stage with limited adoption. Another 8 percent admitted they had not yet started and were still evaluating possibilities. Jasvinder Bedi, Managing Partner at Biz Staffing Comrade, said that the focus must now move from intent to implementation.

India’s AI opportunity is massive, but it needs speed, structure, and leadership clarity to translate ambition into real adoption. Building Capability, Not Just Hiring Talent A key shift highlighted during the roundtable was the move from hiring for skills to building them internally. Around 38 percent of leaders said upskilling existing employees on AI, related competencies had become their top workforce priority.

Around 25 percent were focused on hiring AI or data specialists, while 21% said they were restructuring roles to promote deeper collaboration between humans and machines, and a minority of 16 percent suggested that it is still too early to determine the impact of AI on talent priorities.

Puneet Arora, Managing Partner at Biz Staffing Comrade, said the shift reflects a deeper evolution in leadership mindset.

“Upskilling is no longer an HR initiative - it’s a core business priority. The key to success lies in building a resilient and adaptable workforce, equipped with the skills and mindset to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” he said.

The discussion also underscored how enterprise debt, the accumulated inefficiencies of legacy systems and siloed processes, continues to slow AI adoption. Many organisations are finding that automation exposes structural weaknesses rather than eliminating them. Globally, such inefficiencies are estimated to represent trillions of dollars in lost productivity each year.