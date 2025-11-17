Ex-Murugappa Group chairman A Vellayan passes away at 72

CHENNAI: Arunachalam Vellayan, a fourth-generation scion of the Murugappa Group who helped steer one of India’s oldest conglomerates died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 72.
Vellayan, Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International and a former Executive Chairman of the Chennai-based group, is survived by his wife Lalitha, sons Arun and Narayanan, and grandchildren.
Born in 1953, Vellayan held several leadership positions across Murugappa Group companies and played a key role in shaping their strategic direction. He served on the boards of multiple group entities, including Coromandel International Ltd and EID Parry Ltd, and also held board positions at organisations such as Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company on Vellayan's demise, said: "I have known Vellayan for over six decades. He was extremely personable and helpful as a friend. As a business leader, he had a high level of business acumen and had a good grasp for men and matters, including international trade, economics, and general management. He was a tall leader of my generation. He was a great institution builder. It is an irreparable loss for industry and the country and I would personally miss him greatly."
Over four decades with the Group, Vellayan played a central role in shaping its portfolio — from fertilisers and sugar to financial services, cycles and engineering — and in strengthening its reputation for conservative governance and long-term value creation. Known for his strategic acuity and measured leadership style, he served on the boards of several group companies, including Coromandel International and EID Parry, and held independent roles with EXIM Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Kanoria Chemicals.
Beyond the boardroom, Vellayan was active in industry bodies, chairing organisations such as the Southern India Chamber of Commerce, the Fertiliser Association of India and the Indian Sugar Mills Association. He also led the board of governors at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, reflecting his interest in management education and institutional reform.
Vellayan had stepped down as chairman and non-executive director of the group in April 2024 following the appointment of his son, Arun Vellayan, as executive chairman.
Recently, the Fertiliser Association of India appointed Coromandel International MD & CEO S Sankarasubramanian as its chairman.
An alumnus of The Doon School, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Aston University (UK) and Warwick Business School (UK), Vellayan was conferred honorary Doctor of Science degrees by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University. He was widely regarded for his integrity, accountability and professional credibility.
In 2015, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India charged him with insider trading, Vellayan announced the very next day that he would step down as chairman of the Murugappa Group. He had taken over the reins of the conglomerate in 2009 from his uncle, M A Alagappan. He was the son of industrialist M V Arunachalam and Meenakshi Arunachalam.
Vellayan is survived by his wife, Lalitha Vellayan, his sons Arun Vellayan and Narayanan Vellayan, and his grandchildren, the group said in a release.