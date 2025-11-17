Ex-Murugappa Group chairman A Vellayan passes away at 72

Over four decades with the Group, Vellayan played a central role in shaping its portfolio — from fertilisers and sugar to financial services, cycles and engineering — and in strengthening its reputation for conservative governance and long-term value creation. Known for his strategic acuity and measured leadership style, he served on the boards of several group companies, including Coromandel International and EID Parry, and held independent roles with EXIM Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Kanoria Chemicals.

Beyond the boardroom, Vellayan was active in industry bodies, chairing organisations such as the Southern India Chamber of Commerce, the Fertiliser Association of India and the Indian Sugar Mills Association. He also led the board of governors at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, reflecting his interest in management education and institutional reform.

Vellayan had stepped down as chairman and non-executive director of the group in April 2024 following the appointment of his son, Arun Vellayan, as executive chairman.

Recently, the Fertiliser Association of India appointed Coromandel International MD & CEO S Sankarasubramanian as its chairman.

An alumnus of The Doon School, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Aston University (UK) and Warwick Business School (UK), Vellayan was conferred honorary Doctor of Science degrees by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University. He was widely regarded for his integrity, accountability and professional credibility.

In 2015, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India charged him with insider trading, Vellayan announced the very next day that he would step down as chairman of the Murugappa Group. He had taken over the reins of the conglomerate in 2009 from his uncle, M A Alagappan. He was the son of industrialist M V Arunachalam and Meenakshi Arunachalam.

Vellayan is survived by his wife, Lalitha Vellayan, his sons Arun Vellayan and Narayanan Vellayan, and his grandchildren, the group said in a release.