Exporters to get dedicated credit card, collateral aid under Export Promotion Mission

Under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) approved by the Cabinet last week, e-commerce exporters will gain access to dedicated credit cards and collateral support for export credit, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday. The initiative will be jointly implemented by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME and Ministry of Finance, with a total budgetary allocation of Rs 25,060 crore for six years starting FY 2025-26.

Two schemes will be launched under the EPM — Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha. While Niryat Protsahan will focus on strengthening India’s trade finance ecosystem and bridging the MSME trade finance gap, Niryat Disha will work on enhancing India’s export capacity by addressing non-tariff barriers, building export capabilities, and positioning Indian goods and services in key global markets.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday that the credit cards issued under Niryat Protsahan will “support e-commerce exporters with alternative credit instruments to compensate for the lack of traditional export credit.” The plan also includes interest subvention on pre- and post-shipment credit to reduce borrowing costs and ensure steady liquidity for exporters.

Additional facilities for exporters under Niryat Protsahan will include broader access to alternative trade instruments such as export factoring and deep-tier financing. The credit card for e-commerce exporters is intended to address the lack of access to traditional credit lines. The mission also proposes collateral support to ease security requirements, along with shared-risk and credit-enhancement tools to help MSMEs expand into new and emerging markets.

Niryat Disha, on the other hand, aims to “bridge the export compliance cost gap due to high fixed costs for testing, certification, and audits required to meet global standards,” the Commerce Ministry said. The programme will support Indian exporters in quality upgrades and technical compliances and help them cover expenses related to testing, certification and audits required to meet stringent international standards. It will also provide market-access assistance for participation in global buyer–seller meets, trade delegations and product showcases. Other facilities include shared export-warehousing to reduce fulfilment costs and incentives for inland transport and handling.