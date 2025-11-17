Govt in talks with major companies to compress compliance timelines under DPDP Act: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government recently notified the DPDP Act, India’s first comprehensive law to safeguard personal data online. The Act will be implemented in three stages, with its main provisions coming into effect after eighteen months. These include rules governing data collection and use, consent requirements, individual rights, children’s data protections, cross-border data transfers, data-breach responsibilities, and the full set of obligations for Significant Data Fiduciaries.

The Act categorises large companies—such as social media platforms like Google and Meta, as well as other entities dealing with sensitive data—as Significant Data Fiduciaries. These organisations must comply with stricter norms, including conducting an annual Data Protection Impact Assessment, performing yearly audits, and ensuring that any automated decision-making systems or algorithms they deploy are safe and fair.

When asked whether the Right to Information (RTI) Act would be diluted by the DPDP Act, the minister rejected the concern, stating that Section 8(2)(a) of the RTI Act clearly mandates that any information required to be disclosed in the public interest must continue to be disclosed. “That provision remains unchanged—there is no amendment. So the framework is not diluted in any way. In fact, citizens gain more rights to information through the DPDP Act, which gives them the right to know what personal information has been collected by tech companies and data fiduciaries. The right to information is actually enhanced by the DPDP Act and the rules,” Vaishnaw said.