Indian airlines renew China focus, Air India connects Delhi and Mumbai to Shanghai

Indian airlines are aggressively expanding their presence in the Chinese market after the two nations approved the resumption of direct flights following a six-year hiatus. IndiGo led the revival with the launch of direct services between Kolkata and Guangzhou in late October. Now, Air India is set to restart non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG) from February 1, 2026, marking its return to mainland China after nearly six years.

Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026. From the Chinese side, local carrier China Eastern has started operating flights connecting India and mainland China.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class. The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India.”

Shanghai will be the Tata Group airline’s 48th international destination. Data shows that before the pandemic, there were 539 scheduled direct flights per month between India and China. Indian carriers - IndiGo and Air India (then operated by the Centre) – operated 168 flights while the remaining were run by Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Eastern and China Southern.