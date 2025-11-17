Kings Infra to build ₹2,500-crore aquaculture technology park in Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd has signed a Rs 2,500-crore agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a large-scale aquaculture technology park near Srikakulam, marking one of the most ambitious Blue Economy projects in the country. The 500-acre facility will integrate advanced hatcheries, indoor farming systems, processing units and a marine bio-actives division, and will be powered by the company’s AI-based BlueTechOS platform.

Under the agreement, Kings Infra will invest about Rs 500 crore to build core infrastructure, research facilities and processing centres. The remaining Rs 2,000 crore is expected to come from ancillary industries, renewable-energy partners and small businesses that will operate within the tech park ecosystem. The Andhra Pradesh government has assured single-window clearances for land allocation and necessary approvals to expedite development.