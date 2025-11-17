Kings Infra to build ₹2,500-crore aquaculture technology park in Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd has signed a Rs 2,500-crore agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a large-scale aquaculture technology park near Srikakulam, marking one of the most ambitious Blue Economy projects in the country. The 500-acre facility will integrate advanced hatcheries, indoor farming systems, processing units and a marine bio-actives division, and will be powered by the company’s AI-based BlueTechOS platform.
Under the agreement, Kings Infra will invest about Rs 500 crore to build core infrastructure, research facilities and processing centres. The remaining Rs 2,000 crore is expected to come from ancillary industries, renewable-energy partners and small businesses that will operate within the tech park ecosystem. The Andhra Pradesh government has assured single-window clearances for land allocation and necessary approvals to expedite development.
According to Kings Infra chairman and managing director Shaji Baby John the project would help set global benchmarks for sustainable seafood production and position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for high-tech aquaculture.
"As India’s largest aquaculture-producing state, Andhra Pradesh expects the new park to boost employment, drive exports and promote innovation across the seafood value chain," he said in a statement on Monday.
The project is designed to support multi-species aquaculture, including shrimp, seabass, grouper and tilapia, enabling year-round production aimed at domestic and export markets. Over the next five years, Kings Infra also plans to train around 5,000 aquaculture professionals in modern, technology-led farming techniques, strengthening the talent base for the sector.