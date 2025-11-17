MeitY approves 17 new electronic component projects worth Rs 7,172 crore under ECMS

“Most companies are positive and proactive in setting up plants. We expect production to start within the next few months. We expect that the value addition of the electronic manufacturing industry will reach the 35–40% range once electronic components begin to be fully manufactured in the country,” said the minister.

The ECMS is a government scheme aimed at attracting investment and building a strong electronics component manufacturing ecosystem in India. It offers financial incentives to companies that produce components, sub-assemblies, and capital equipment. The scheme, officially announced on April 8, 2025, has a budget of ₹22,919 crore and will run for six years.

The minister added that once these companies begin manufacturing in India, a large part of the country’s demand for components such as PCBs, camera modules, and passive components will be met locally. Some items will be fully produced within the country. For example, India will meet its complete domestic requirement for optical transceivers and will also start exporting them. For camera modules, 17–18% of the domestic demand will be met by local production, as these are currently imported.

The approved projects are located in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh. Vaishnaw also said that one of the world’s largest laptop manufacturers plans to increase its India-made laptop output to 30% of its global production because of the developing electronics component ecosystem. Several European manufacturers of industrial electronics, medical devices, and PCBs are also considering India as a major sourcing destination.

Under the ECMS, companies will receive incentives based on both turnover and capital expenditure. To qualify, they must achieve annual targets for increased sales, investment, and employment.