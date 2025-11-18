Gold and silver slip as strong dollar drags global and Indian prices lower

The moderation in domestic prices mirrors the global trend but is also shaped by soft jewellery demand following recent spikes. Investors and traders appear to be waiting for clearer signals from upcoming US economic data, which could influence both the dollar and interest-rate expectations. Unless fresh geopolitical or market stress emerges, gold is likely to stay subdued in the near term, with domestic prices expected to move largely in line with global cues.

Silver followed a similar path, easing in line with the broader retreat in safe-haven assets. The sentiment across global markets remained cautious, and analysts noted that both metals may stay range-bound unless there is a decisive shift in monetary cues or a fresh wave of risk aversion.

Silver too weakened in domestic trade, tracking the global trend, and moved lower across key hubs as traders turned cautious and demand tapered after recent firming.

The downshift in both metals is largely tied to global rate expectations, with the reduced likelihood of near-term easing in the US keeping pressure on non-yielding assets. Domestic buying has also been subdued, adding little support to prices despite seasonal wedding demand. As markets await the next round of US data releases, gold and silver are expected to take their cues from global currency movements and interest-rate signals, with any strong rebound likely dependent on a reversal in dollar strength or a fresh bout of geopolitical unease.