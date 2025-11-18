Govt removes quality control requirement for Viscose Staple Fibre

To address raw material accessibility and foster growth in the textile industry, the government has removed the Quality Control Order (QCO) requirement for Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF) with immediate effect. The step was taken after due consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and key industry stakeholders, said the Textile Ministry in a statement on Tuesday. Earlier last week, the government also rescinded QCO on polyester yarn and fibers.

“This decision directly responds to persistent industry concerns about supply constraints and higher costs, and demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving ease of business for textile manufacturers, exporters, and MSMEs,” says the ministry.

Quality Control Order is a government mandate that requires specific products to meet certain Indian standards and obtain a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licence for manufacturing, sale, or import.

Removal of the QCO on VSF is expected to ensure seamless access to quality raw material, enhance global competitiveness, and drive industry-led growth to support these national objectives. The ministry said that the policy move comes at a crucial time as India’s textile sector pursues the ambitious Vision 2030—aiming to boost domestic consumption and meet the target of $100 billion in exports while growing the total textiles and apparel market to $350 billion.

Meanwhile, the ministry has approved 17 new applicants under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles in round three of selection, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the newly approved applicants have committed a total investment of ₹2,374 crore. The proposed projects are expected to achieve projected sales of over ₹12,893 crore and generate employment for about 22,646 persons in the coming years.

The PLI Scheme for textiles was notified on September 24, 2021, with an approved outlay of ₹10,683 crore to promote the production of MMF apparel and fabrics, and products of Technical Textiles. The scheme aims to enable the textile industry to achieve the necessary size and scale, become globally competitive, and create substantial employment opportunities. Under the first two rounds of selections, a total of 74 applications have been approved under the scheme.

Recently, the Ministry has notified major amendments to the scheme to further enhance industry participation. The online application portal has been reopened for acceptance of new applications till December 31, 2025. According to the Ministry, as many as 74 applicants’ requests for PLI have been approved by the government. The list of the companies which have been approved under the PLI scheme would be released in January next year.